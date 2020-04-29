28 Pakistani enterprises participate in cloud exhibition in Jinan, China

BEIJING, April 29 (APP):As many as 28 Pakistani enterprises have been invited to participate in the Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Cloud Exhibition launched in Jinan, China. The exhibition demonstrates a creative way of engaging international business in a lockdown period due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enterprises involved in production of electro-mechanical, hardware, building materials, and epidemic prevention materials etc. have been invited to participate in the cloud exhibition, China Economic Net reported on Wednesday.

A total of 84 enterprises from Shandong province rolled in the exhibition, and 28 Pakistani buyers were invited to hold “one-to-one” negotiations through precise matching, and 124 meetings have been held between the two sides, indicating fruitful results in following engagements.

This cloud exhibition succeeded in transferring the offline resources to online platform. Through the application of IT technology and cloud video conference, the procurement demands from Pakistan are accurately recognized by their Chinese counterparts, and hence rendering efficient services. Cloud Exhibition will become a new platform and also an engine to vitalize the market by facilitating international exchanges.

The exhibition is hosted by Shandong Provincial Department of Commerce, and undertaken by Shandong Huibo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Pakistan Everest International Exhibition Company. Chinese Consulate General in Lahore has provided great support to this event.

The exhibition will continue with more participants from Central and Eastern Europe and Thailand, and will end in mid May.