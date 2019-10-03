27 new projects to be launched under CPEC this year: Chinese Scholar

BEIJING, Oct 3 (APP):The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) construction has entered the second stage, focusing on industrial-agricultural cooperation, Gwadar Port construction and socio-economic development, of which 27 new projects will be launched within this year.

“In the new stage, the scope of corridor construction will continue to expand and the pace will continue to accelerate. Through full consultation between the two sides, China will actively help Pakistan carry out projects in the field of people’s livelihood,” Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law writes in an article published by China Economic Net.