26 officers of BS 21 promoted to BS 22

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The high powered Selection Board has approved promotion of 26 officers of different services groups from BS 21 to BS 22.

The Board is chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources in the Establishment Division, these approved promotions would be formally notified within a couple of days.

They said that Secretary Establishment Division, Syed Tahir Shahbaz, Secretary Cabinet Division Nadeem Hassan Asif and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Fawad Hassan Fawad

attended the meeting.