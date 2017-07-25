26-member cultural troupe departs for China

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): A 26-member cultural troupe departed for

China to perform in cultural festival to be held from July 26 at Shenyang city.

The cultural troupe was led by Director General Pakistan National

Council of the Arts (PNCA) Syed Jamal Shah. The troupe concluded on renowned artists including Nawaz Adil Hussain, Nawar Muhammad Ajmal, Salman Adil, Gulabkhel, Rais Ahmed and Adnan Jahangir.

China Cultural Counselor Mr Yuo Yi said such cultural exchange

programmes would further bring close the people of two friendly countries.

He announced that China Embassy would also arrange a special

training workshops for Pakistani artists.