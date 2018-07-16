26 English language teachers return from six-week exchange in US

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):The Regional English Language Office of the U.S. Embassy organized an event for 26 English-language teachers returning to Pakistan after completing the six-weeks Teaching Excellence and Achievement (TEA) Program in the United States.

The TEA Program provides secondary-school teachers with unique opportunities to develop expertise in their subject area, enhance their teaching skills and engage with American teachers and students, said a press release issued by the US Embassy here on Monday.

American Embassy Regional English Language Officer Maria Snarski welcomed the alumni back to Pakistan. “Your new insights of educational practices and your time in the United States should be shared far and wide,” Snarski said. “Your stories will help illustrate the value of these types of exchanges and encourage others to apply for similar opportunities.”

Raj, an alumnus from KP, was enthusiastic about his experience in the US. “The TEA program changed my beliefs about what’s possible in the classroom,” he said.

The second group of TEA Program participants left for the U.S. on Sunday.