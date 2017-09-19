25 short films screened on second day of Asia Peace Film festival

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): As many as 25 short films and
documentaries were screened on the second day of the first Asia Film
Festival on Tuesday being organized by the Pakistan National Council
of the Arts (PNCA).
The films from Iran, Syria, Iraq, Myanmar, India, Turkey,
Korea, Bangladesh, Nepal, China and Philippines mostly focused on
the violation of human rights, poverty and conflicts. The excellent
cinematography, content and themes attracted a large crowd.
The key panel discussion was also themed on the human rights
and the role of United Nations. The panellists included the EU
Ambassador Mr Jean-Fran‡ois Cautain, development expert Christine,
and two young filmmakers Kulsoom Fatima from Pakistan and Sahraa
Karimi from Afghanistan.
The EU Ambassador Mr Jean-Fran‡ois Cautain was the view that
the political vested interests have widened the conflicts which are
causing the immense violation of human rights. The EU countries play
their role in reducing the conflicts and educating the people around
the world. The cinema not only can help in highlighting the issues
but also play its role in educating people because the scope of the
cinema is comparatively wide than TV.
Ms Christine said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights
(1948) was the first legal document protecting universal human
rights. It provides comprehensive charter of human rights and value
that every person need to observe and every government shall ensure
for their people. Different agencies of the UN are mandated to
provide support to the nations to ensure the basic services and
goods to their people.
Sahraa Karimi said Pakistan and Afghanistan have almost the
same stories of people. We have been living in gloomy state of
affairs for long. Film-making for the women is not easy, however,
they can reflect the miseries and stories of women more diligently.
Kulsoom Fatima said joint international workshops give
diversity of content and vision-sharing that improves the quality
standards of the documentaries. We always learn new ways and
techniques for reflecting the difficult subjects and themes.
