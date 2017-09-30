25-member PFC delegation to participate Modef Fair in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): A twenty-five members delegation of

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will visit Turkey to participate in

`Modef Fair’ for exploring new investment avenues in Turkish markets

to enhance its exports.

The delegation will visit Inegol and participate in Modef Fair

Centre, where a mega furniture exhibition being held from October

17.

In Modef Fair all kinds of modern and classic furniture

products would be displayed and the delegation will have an in-depth

discussion with their counterparts in Turkey, said PFC chief

executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

In a statement, he said that the leading furniture outlets and

factories as well as workshops will also be visited for equipping

with latest trends and modern designs.

The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign

markets including United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf

region, he added.

A concerted action is being taken for holding exhibitions,

promoting websites, organising international trade fairs and in-

depth market analysis, he added.

He said that the PFC has invited foreign furniture buyers to

the three-day 9th mega “Interior Pakistan” furniture exhibition in

Pakistan starting from December 15 at Expo Centre, Lahore.”

The PFC chief executive added that participation in

international shows should be deemed imperative for furniture

exports.

He stressed the need for establishment of joint ventures with

Turkey for the provision of required machinery, which would bolster

the quality of Pakistan’s furniture products and brings them at par

with international standard.