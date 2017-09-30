25-member PFC delegation to participate Modef Fair in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): A twenty-five members delegation of
Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will visit Turkey to participate in
`Modef Fair’ for exploring new investment avenues in Turkish markets
to enhance its exports.
The delegation will visit Inegol and participate in Modef Fair
Centre, where a mega furniture exhibition being held from October
17.
In Modef Fair all kinds of modern and classic furniture
products would be displayed and the delegation will have an in-depth
discussion with their counterparts in Turkey, said PFC chief
executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq.
In a statement, he said that the leading furniture outlets and
factories as well as workshops will also be visited for equipping
with latest trends and modern designs.
The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign
markets including United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf
region, he added.
A concerted action is being taken for holding exhibitions,
promoting websites, organising international trade fairs and in-
depth market analysis, he added.
He said that the PFC has invited foreign furniture buyers to
the three-day 9th mega “Interior Pakistan” furniture exhibition in
Pakistan starting from December 15 at Expo Centre, Lahore.”
The PFC chief executive added that participation in
international shows should be deemed imperative for furniture
exports.
He stressed the need for establishment of joint ventures with
Turkey for the provision of required machinery, which would bolster
the quality of Pakistan’s furniture products and brings them at par
with international standard.