25 bln fund to be established for PM Task Force on Science & Technology: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that government had decided to establish a fund of Rs 25 billion for the newly established Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that private sector would lead the task force, while government would provide all the possible support. He said that task force would prepare national policies and support the development and implementation of projects, besides promoting high quality education and research in the field.

He said that he wrote a letter to SUPARCO to determine as to how internet facility could be extended to Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as Kashmiris were facing blackout for the last more than 100 days.

Criticizing speech of PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif, he said that Khawaja Asif was falsely attributing remarks to law officers about health of Nawaz Sharif.

He announced to file petition against Khawaja Asif.

He said that it seemed that Nawaz Sharif was more safe in jail as PML-N leadership was making attempts to replace him in the party.

He said that today PML-N was supposed to approach court on the matter of health of Nawaz Sharif.

He proposed that a parliamentary committee should be constituted to monitor the health of Nawaz Sharif on daily basis.

He said that the cabinet had taken very bold decision based on justice about Nawaz Sharif. He said that unfortunately Nawaz Sharif’s son and daughter were not ready to give surety in this regard.

He said that our prayers were with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking about JUI-F sit-in, he said that as plan A had failed, in the same way plan B of JUIF will gain nothing.

He said that people of Pakistan rejected stance of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and he damaged the politics of religious parties.