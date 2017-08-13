2379-MW more power to be added to national grid next year

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum

Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Tarbela-IV Extension would

start generating 2379-MW power during the next year, Wadpa

sources said here Sunday.

Talking to APP the sources said on Sunday that with a

power generation capacity of 969 megawatts, the first unit of

NJHPP would start operation in February next year, second

in March 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready

for inauguration in April 2018.

Similarly, 1410-MW Tarbela-IV Extension, the first unit

would be ready for power generation by Feb 2018, second by

April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018, the sources

confirmed.

Among the ongoing projects, Kachhi Canal was ready for

inauguration during the current month, he said. The Kachhi

Canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti and

the entire demography of Dera Bugti and other areas of

Balochistan would benefit from this canal.

During the past many governments, work on the project had

been delayed. But the incumbent government took the lead and

removed all bottlenecks to complete the project, the source

added.

The incumbent government has launched various mega

projects in water and power sector, which would be completed

in the upcoming years, he added.