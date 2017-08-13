2379-MW more power to be added to national grid next year

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): The first unit of Neelum-Jhelum
Hydropower Project (NJHPP) and Tarbela-IV Extension would
start generating 2379-MW power during the next year, Wadpa
sources said here Sunday.
Talking to APP the sources said on Sunday that with a
power generation capacity of 969 megawatts, the first unit of
NJHPP would start operation in February next year, second
in March 2018 and the third and 4th units would be ready
for inauguration in April 2018.
Similarly, 1410-MW Tarbela-IV Extension, the first unit
would be ready for power generation by Feb 2018, second by
April 2018 and the third unit by May 2018, the sources
confirmed.
Among the ongoing projects, Kachhi Canal was ready for
inauguration during the current month, he said. The Kachhi
Canal would irrigate 72,000 acres of land in Dera Bugti and
the entire demography of Dera Bugti and other areas of
Balochistan would benefit from this canal.
During the past many governments, work on the project had
been delayed. But the incumbent government took the lead and
removed all bottlenecks to complete the project, the source
added.
The incumbent government has launched various mega
projects in water and power sector, which would be completed
in the upcoming years, he added.
