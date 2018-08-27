23-member Punjab cabinet sworn in; Aleem Khan senior minister

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):A 23-member Punjab cabinet was
sworn in with representation of the coalition partners during
a solemn ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Monday.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdul Aleem
Khan has been inducted as a senior minister with the
Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, while
Hafiz Ammar Yasir of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) was also
elevated as a minister without assigning a portfolio.
Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi
administered the oath to the cabinet members. Punjab Chief
Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar was also present.
Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Tariq
Najeeb Najmi read out an order about the appointments, while
the ceremony started with recitation of verses from the holy
Quran.
Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House witnessed great
hustle and bustle as a large number of political workers from
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ally political parties
turned up in large numbers to watch the historic moment
of formation of the government in Punjab by the PTI. It was
a rare occasion that the gallery of the Darbar Hall was also
occupied by the guests.
Conspicuous among the present were Punjab Assembly Deputy
Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Inspector General of
Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam, former caretaker
information minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz, PML-Q leader Mian Imran
Masood, senior government officials, politicians and members
of civil society.
As many as 15 out of the 23 members were allotted portfolios
while the remaining eight were yet to be assigned ministries.
