22 persons arrested in Wali Khan University incident: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, April 17 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

Baligh-ur-Rehman on Monday informed the Senate that so far 22 persons

have been arrested in their involvement in Mashal case in Wali Khan University, Mardan.

Winding up the discussion on killing of Mashal in Wali Khan

University Mardan, the minister said that six university employees were

also among these 22 arrested persons.

He said that according to a brief of IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP police

have arrested 16 out of 20 involved persons besides six more out of 12 persons who were also later identified in the incident with total of 22 persons.

He said that FIR has been lodged under relevant sections after the

incident and the police were working to arrest all people who were

involved in the incident.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said that when local police received the information

of the incident, it immediately rushed to the Journalism Department of

the University, led by DSP Sheikh Maltoon Police Station and protected

Abdullah from the assault of the mob while the police also recovered the dead body of Mashal who was already killed during violence.

He said that SP Operations Mardan and DPO Mardan also remained there

after the incident and cleared the university from the mob activity by

using tear gas and arresting students on April 13.

There is a need to promote the culture of peace and tolerance in the

society for patiently understanding the view point of other schools of thought, he added.

Baligh-ur-Rehman said to promote tolerance there was also a need to

include this aspect in the curriculum and the federal government was

working on it to protect the society from intolerance.