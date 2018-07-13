22 martyred including Haroon Bilour, 75 injured in a suicide blast in Peshawar, Interior Minister presents report in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan
Friday said a total of 22 persons were martyred including Haroon Bilour, his
gunmen and 75 were injured in a suicide blast on July 10.
Presenting the report of suicide attack
on ANP candidate, Haroon Bilour in Senate, he said Bilour did not inform the administration
about his tea party (corner meeting) convened on July 10 at 11 pm.
He said from 40 to 45 workers were present in
the tea party. On arrival of Bilour, firework started and some other people
also joined the corner meeting of Bilour. All of a sudden a suicide bomber blew
himself martyring Bilour and others.
He said threat alerts issued by
intelligence agencies were pointed towards some political leaders but no threat
alert was specifically issued to Haroon Bilour.
He said Chief
Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has assured providing security to candidates.
Responding to a question, he said law
and order is the responsibility of provincial governments. The role of federation
is only to support provincial governments. The services of Rangers and FC were
provided to provinces on request.
Presenting the report on bomb blast on
Friday in public meeting of former Federal Minister Akram Khan Durrani, he said
as many as two people were martyred, 20 injured including two critically. A
detailed report would be presented in the House on Monday, he added.
Senator Raza Rabbani criticized the
caretaker government for allowing 200 candidates of alleged proscribed organizations
contesting the elections.
He questioned, why such candidates have
been cleared by the administration. He criticized caretaker minister for
interior for not sharing details of Haroon Bilour attack.
Senator Hasil Bizenjo said caretaker
government should share details of suicide blaster, his DNA test report, etc.
Leader of the Opposition in Senate Ms Sherry
Rehman criticized caretaker government’s failure to maintain law and order.
Mushtaq Ahmed Khan demanded comprehensive
briefing over country’s law and order situation.
Senator Rehman Malik urged caretaker
government to prepare a complete road map for ensuring security of election
candidates.
Senator Ms Sadia Abbasi said the News,
daily Jang has reported on Friday that Imran Khan had termed the workers,
supporters and people who are going to welcome Nawaz Sharif as donkeys. She
said this statement has insulted the voters.
Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldeni, Shibli Fraz,
Barrister Muhammad Ali Said, Barrister Muhammad Ali Said, Tahir Bizenjo and
Nauman Wazir also spoke.