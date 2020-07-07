21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War heros, wreaths laid on COAS’ behalf

RAWALPINDI, Jul 07 (APP):The 21st Shahadat anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Nishan-e- Haider and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Tuesday at their native towns, Swabi (KPK) and Ghizer (GB) respectively where wreaths were laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the martyrs graves.

The Wreath laying ceremonies were held to pay homage to supreme sacrifices of valiant sons of the soil in the line of duty to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On behalf of COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan, Force Commander Northern Areas ( FCNA) laid wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan shaheed’s grave while Commandant Punjab Regimental Centre laid wreath at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan shaheed.

People from various walks of lives, civil & military officials and relatives of Shuhada attended the ceremony.