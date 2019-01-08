217th Corps Commanders’ Conference reviews geo-strategic environment

RAWALPINDI, Jan 08 (APP):The 217th Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday reviewed geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.Progress of ongoing operations, fencing along Pak-Afghan border, situation along eastern border including Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting innocent citizens and Afghan reconciliation process were also discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The forum reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.