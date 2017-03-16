21 E Libraries to be set up in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): Headway on the programme of establishing

E Libraries in Punjab was reviewed in a meeting presided over by

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said the Punjab government

was setting up state of the art e libraries in various cities of the province which would give contemplate study opportunities to residents in a conducive atmosphere that would also help to restore dying reading culture.

He said that foundation of e libraries was of imperative

significance for advancement of education so work ought to be sped up on the venture.

The Chief Minister directed to provide international

newspapers in the e libraries and in the wake of setting up 21 e libraries, plan to be introduced to build up libraries in parks. Fabulous administration model to be selected to run these libraries, he added.

Advisor Dr Umer Saif while briefing about the project

shared that digital books, novels, magazines and newspapers would be available in libraries where online publications would be upheld.

Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada, former MNA Hanif

Abbasi, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development,

Secretaries of Sports, Culture and Information and officials concerned attended the meeting.