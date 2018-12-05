209 Hindu pilgrims arrive to attend rituals at Shadai Darbar

Yogester Lal, the head of the delegation along with Hindu yatrees arrived through Wagah Border to participate in a ceremony to mark the 310th birth anniversary of Guru Saant Shadharam at Shadhani Darbar in Hayat Pitafi, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh.

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):As many as 209 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Wednesday through the Wagha Border to attend rituals at Shadani Darbar, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh.
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir and local Hindu leaders welcomed the pilgrims
at the Wagha Border crossing.