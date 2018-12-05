LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):As many as 209 Hindu pilgrims arrived here on Wednesday through the Wagha Border to attend rituals at Shadani Darbar, Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh.
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq Wazir and local Hindu leaders welcomed the pilgrims
at the Wagha Border crossing.
209 Hindu pilgrims arrive to attend rituals at Shadai Darbar
