20,000 schools to be shifted to solar energy

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif has said that under “Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala

Programme”, shifting of 20,000 electricity-deprived schools

to solar energy should be implemented swiftly.

This programme in its first phase, is being initiated

from schools of South Punjab which will lit 10,800 schools

there through solar panels, he added.

He was addressing a meeting held to review the headway

on shifting of schools to solar energy under “Khadim-e-Punjab

Ujala Program” through video-link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that

shifting of schools to solar energy was a unique and remarkable

programme of Pakistan which was a very important project to

provide learning environment conducive to our students so we

need to expedite it without any delay.

Shehbaz Sharif said that billions of rupees were being

spent on the schools’ brightening project which would facilitate

millions of children so we have to work hard to push it forward

and complete it at the earliest.

He said the Punjab government was investing billions of

rupees on the bright future of nation and all out resources

were being made available to furnish them with favorable

instructive environment.

The Secretary Energy while giving briefing to the meeting

about progress of this program said that the best and well-known

companies have come up for the execution of this project.

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood

Ahmed, Secretaries Schools Education, Energy, Information and

other concerned officials attended the meeting through video-

link from Civil Secretariat.