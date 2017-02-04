2000 bed hospital to be built in Multan: governor

MULTAN, Feb 4 (APP): Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana

has said that the government will construct a modern hospital of 2000 bed in the city to share the burden of Nishtar Hospital.

Chairing a meeting at Circuit House here on Saturday, he said

that the government giving top priority to health sector and the hospital would be built in line with the 100 year plan.

Similarly, a good number of basic health units are also being built in the province to provide treatment facilities at gross roots level.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chathha briefed the governor about the purposed hospital.

The Health chief executive officer told the meeting that another five medical city centres were being constructed at Daulat Gate, Gulshanabad, Qadeerabad, Chowk Shaheedan and Iqbal Nagar.