200 Students proceeding to Hungary on scholarships by HEC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)
on Tuesday organized here a send-off ceremony for 200 Pakistani
students selected for ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship’ under the
Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Programme.
Out of 200 scholarships, 125 scholarships have been awarded
for BS studies, 50 for MS studies and 25 for PhD programmes.
The selected students belong to various disciplines including
Computer Science, Engineering, Business Administration and
Management, Social Sciences, Physical Sciences, Petroleum Geo
engineering, Earth Sciences, Applied Economics, Biology, Nursing and
Patient Care, and Chemistry.
These Pakistani students will acquire higher education in
different Hungarian universities including University of Debrecen,
University of P‚cs, E”tv”s Lorand University, Budapest University of
Technology and Economics, Sz‚chenyi Istv n University, University of
Duna£jv ros, University of Miskolc, and E”tv”s Lorand University to
name a few.
The ceremony was also attended by Mr Szabo Istvan, Ambassador
of Hungary to Pakistan, Azizullah, Parliamentary Secretary, Dr
Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr G. Raza Bhatti, Acting Executive
Director HEC, Waseem S. Hashmi Syed, Adviser (HRD) HEC,
representatives European Union, HEC scholars and their parents.
Mr Nandor Mullner, a Hungarian student, studying at
International Islamic University Islamabad also attended the
ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Education Engr
Baligh-ur-Rehman, as a chief guest congratulated the students
selected for scholarships and urged them to fully utilize the
opportunity of acquiring education in Hungary.
He said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to
providing conducive environment to Pakistani youth.
“The Government has remarkably increased funding for tertiary
education,” he said, adding that the number of out-of-school
children has also dropped down considerably.
Describing the background of Higher Education and Scientific
Exchange Programme, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the Programme, launched by
HEC Pakistan and Hungary’s Ministry of Human Capacity was initially
launched for three years and 80 students were sent under the
programme last year.
However, he said that the number of scholarships has been
increased to 200 scholarships per year. He underlined that HEC
strictly follows merit in awarding all its scholarships as well as
other programmes for uplift of higher education.
He said that Pakistan has also announced 30 scholarships for
Hungarian students to study in Pakistani universities.
The Chairman said that HEC is also planning to expand research
collaboration with Hungarian universities. He informed the audience
that Hungarian institutions have offered their support in setting up
a Sport university in Pakistan.
He said a group of Pakistani universities Vice Chancellors
will visit Hungarian universities in the next few weeks to explore
avenues of collaboration, adding that Hungarian universities VCs
will also come to Pakistan soon.
Addressing the students, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, “You will be
ambassadors of Pakistan in Hungary, so you have to show the real
image of Pakistan”.
He said that Hungary has a population of only 9.8 million
people, but it has produced many Nobel Laureates. The inventions in
science and technology by Hungarian scientists have great importance
for the world, he maintained.
Mr. Szabo Istavan said the Government of Hungary gives great
importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan.
“Investment in education is indeed investment in future and it
will help further improve the bilateral relations,” he said, adding
that the two countries have a long history of diplomatic relations
spanning over half a century.
The Ambassador informed that the Hungarian Embassy in Pakistan
plans to form an Alumni Association of Pakistani students who
complete their education from Hungarian institutions for stronger
collaboration in future.
He underscored that Pakistani students, already studying in
Hungary, have showed very good academic performance. He said the
award of scholarships is a great opportunity for Pakistani students
to build a soft image of Pakistan in Hungary.
