200 Students proceeding to Hungary on scholarships by HEC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)

on Tuesday organized here a send-off ceremony for 200 Pakistani

students selected for ‘Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship’ under the

Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Programme.

Out of 200 scholarships, 125 scholarships have been awarded

for BS studies, 50 for MS studies and 25 for PhD programmes.

The selected students belong to various disciplines including

Computer Science, Engineering, Business Administration and

Management, Social Sciences, Physical Sciences, Petroleum Geo

engineering, Earth Sciences, Applied Economics, Biology, Nursing and

Patient Care, and Chemistry.

These Pakistani students will acquire higher education in

different Hungarian universities including University of Debrecen,

University of P‚cs, E”tv”s Lorand University, Budapest University of

Technology and Economics, Sz‚chenyi Istv n University, University of

Duna£jv ros, University of Miskolc, and E”tv”s Lorand University to

name a few.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr Szabo Istvan, Ambassador

of Hungary to Pakistan, Azizullah, Parliamentary Secretary, Dr

Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Dr G. Raza Bhatti, Acting Executive

Director HEC, Waseem S. Hashmi Syed, Adviser (HRD) HEC,

representatives European Union, HEC scholars and their parents.

Mr Nandor Mullner, a Hungarian student, studying at

International Islamic University Islamabad also attended the

ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Education Engr

Baligh-ur-Rehman, as a chief guest congratulated the students

selected for scholarships and urged them to fully utilize the

opportunity of acquiring education in Hungary.

He said that the Government of Pakistan is committed to

providing conducive environment to Pakistani youth.

“The Government has remarkably increased funding for tertiary

education,” he said, adding that the number of out-of-school

children has also dropped down considerably.

Describing the background of Higher Education and Scientific

Exchange Programme, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said the Programme, launched by

HEC Pakistan and Hungary’s Ministry of Human Capacity was initially

launched for three years and 80 students were sent under the

programme last year.

However, he said that the number of scholarships has been

increased to 200 scholarships per year. He underlined that HEC

strictly follows merit in awarding all its scholarships as well as

other programmes for uplift of higher education.

He said that Pakistan has also announced 30 scholarships for

Hungarian students to study in Pakistani universities.

The Chairman said that HEC is also planning to expand research

collaboration with Hungarian universities. He informed the audience

that Hungarian institutions have offered their support in setting up

a Sport university in Pakistan.

He said a group of Pakistani universities Vice Chancellors

will visit Hungarian universities in the next few weeks to explore

avenues of collaboration, adding that Hungarian universities VCs

will also come to Pakistan soon.

Addressing the students, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, “You will be

ambassadors of Pakistan in Hungary, so you have to show the real

image of Pakistan”.

He said that Hungary has a population of only 9.8 million

people, but it has produced many Nobel Laureates. The inventions in

science and technology by Hungarian scientists have great importance

for the world, he maintained.

Mr. Szabo Istavan said the Government of Hungary gives great

importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan.

“Investment in education is indeed investment in future and it

will help further improve the bilateral relations,” he said, adding

that the two countries have a long history of diplomatic relations

spanning over half a century.

The Ambassador informed that the Hungarian Embassy in Pakistan

plans to form an Alumni Association of Pakistani students who

complete their education from Hungarian institutions for stronger

collaboration in future.

He underscored that Pakistani students, already studying in

Hungary, have showed very good academic performance. He said the

award of scholarships is a great opportunity for Pakistani students

to build a soft image of Pakistan in Hungary.