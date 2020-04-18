200 Stranded Pakistani visitors repatriated to Pakistan: Nafees

LONDON, Apr 18 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner (PHC) to United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, in a video message, has said that more than 200 stranded Pakistanis for various reasons in the United Kingdom (UK), have been repatriated to Pakistan and efforts were underway to repatriate to the remaining such Pakistanis to their country.

“We have repatriated 200 stranded Pakistanis, who were on visit visa to UK in the available flights and efforts were underway to repatriate remaining such stranded Pakistanis as soon as possible”, Nafees Zakaria said in a video message released by Pakistan High Commission on Friday.

He said that the invisible attacker coronavirus (COVID-19) had brought the entire world to virtual stand still and the disease had taken a huge toll to human lives across the globe, and also severely shakeup the economies of the countries.

Nafees Zakaria said that he knew that Pakistani diaspora living in the United Kingdom (UK) were also facing a difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Commissioner said that he has information and constantly interacting with the Pakistani community leaders and through them he came to know that many Pakistani community members have also lost their lives due to this deadly disease.

He expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences with the members of the bereaved families on his behalf and on behalf of the government of Pakistan and also prayed for the eternal peace for the departed souls.

Nafees Zakaria assured the members of the victims families of every possible support and assistance on behalf of Pakistan High Commission in their this difficult time and crisis.

He said that according to his information, in London alone around forty members of Pakistani community have become the victim of the COVID-19 epidemic.

He said that this is a difficult situation for all of us and called upon the community members for making collective efforts to combat this disease and help each other who are in dire need for the help.

He further said that a number of Pakistanis were on visit visas to the United Kingdom and they stranded due to various reasons.

Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan High Commission London was making efforts with the collaboration of Government of Pakistan to repatriate these stranded Pakistanis as soon as possible.

He said that Government of Pakistan was currently facing the quarantine problems as there is limited quarantine capacity at the airports for the screening of large number of overseas Pakistanis returning to Pakistan.

Nafees Zakaria said that there were 9.6 million Pakistani diaspora in different countries in the world and many of them were in a very difficult situation compared to others.

He added that it was difficult for the conducting quarantine testing of large number of returned Pakistanis with limited quarantine capacities at the airports .

He added that all steps have been taken by the government of Pakistan for the safety and security of the people and combat with the disease in the country as this disease multiplies from person to person.

Nafees Zakaria appreciated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan in combating this disease and this will continue till the elimination of the disease and also take a longer time.

“We have witnessed this situation of spreading this disease in various countries”, he remarked.

He said that United Kingdom is a big economic power and a developed state, despite the fact more than 13,000 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic in the UK and around 100,000 people were infected with the virus.

Nafees said the stranded Pakistanis in the UK that those who were suffering from COVID-19 disease and any difficulty would be provided every possible financial and other support.

Those stranded overseas Pakistanis who were in need of medicines would be provide this facility,he remarked.

He informed that he has dedicated two officers of the High Commission Dildar Abro and Anil Zafar to contact stranded overseas Pakistan for help and assistance.

Anil Zafar has been specially assigned to help the overseas Pakistani students.

He assured the Pakistani diaspora that the commission was fully cognizant to its responsibility in that regard and added that the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis had been advised to register themselves on email address, support@phclondon.org. while efforts were being made to repatriate the stranded Pakistanis in the UK as soon as possible.

He added that so far 600 stranded Pakistanis have contacted the High Commission in this regard.