200 players appear in hockey trails at Lahore

LAHORE, July 28 (APP): About 200 boys, from all parts of the Punjab,

turned up for the open hockey trials to select new talent for Pakistan’s junior hockey team here on Friday.

The three selectors, Tahir Zaman, Maqsood Hussain and Imran Butt watched

the colts in action, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In Karachi, the number was around 100. Apart from the provincial

metropolis, players from the interior Sind and Balochistan appeared in

the two-day trials. The selection committee consisted of Qamar Ibrahim, Mohammad Ali and Anees, he added.

“The trials for the players from KP and Islamabad would take place over

next few days in Bannu and Mardan”, said the spokesman.