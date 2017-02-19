200 MW wind energy projects under CPEC to be completed this year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Three wind power projects under China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with installed capacity of 200
Mega Watt would start their commercial operation by mid of the
current fiscal year.
The sources in Planning ministry suggested that the 50 MW
Hydro China Dawood wind Power project is expected to be completed by
next month whereas UEP Wind Power project with installed capacity of
99 MW is likely to be completed by September, 2017.
Similarly the Commercial Operation Date of the 50 MW Sachal
Energy Development Wind Project is set at June, 2017.
The Three Gorges Wind Farm Pakistan project with installed
capacity of 100 MW however is likely to be completed by September
2018.
Regarding the current status of this project, the sources
revealed that letters of support have been issued by AEDB while
security documents(EPA,IA and direct agreement) have also been
signed.
While the financial close of the project is expected to be
done in next month.
Three more wind power projects of 100 MW each had already been
completed and they are producing the energy, the sources said.
Providing detail regarding tariff structure of the projects,
the sources informed that the per unit rate of UEP Wind Power was
fixed at US cents 13.524, while that of Hydro China Dawood Power is
also fixed at US cents 13.524.
Similarly, the tariff of Sachal Energy Development is fixed
at US 14.86 cents per unit while the Three Gorges Wind Farm
Pakistan’s rate was set at US cents 10.448 per unit.
The tariff of Applolo Solar Pakistan, Crest Energy Pakistan
and Best Green Energy Pakistan wind project which have started their
commercial operation is fixed at US cents 14.15 per unit each, the
sources added.
