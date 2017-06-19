20 suspects arrested from Kharian, Srai Alamgir

RAWALPINDI, June 19 (APP): In sequel to the Operation Radd-ul-

Fasaad, a joint search operation was carried out in the outskirts of

Kharian and Sarai Alamgir that resulted in arrest of 20 terror

suspects besides recovering sizeable cache of arms.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations here on

Monday, the search operation was jointly carried out by the Punjab

Rangers, Police and Intelligence Agencies.