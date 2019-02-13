20 more freight trains to be launched in 2019: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday said that 20 new freight trains would be launched during the current year to improve economic condition of Pakistan Railways.

Work was underway to run two VIP trains, the Jinnah and Sir Syed Express which would be launched next month, said Sheikh Rashid said while talking to media at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

The minister disclosed that the railways would run VIP trains to facilitate the traders, industrialists, exporters and foreigners.

He informed that 20 new freight trains would be operated during the current year to increase the revenue of the Pakistan Railways.

Sheik Rashid said he had asked the Railways officials to improve the service standard and cleanliness condition in trains to attract

more passengers.

He said the Railways would play an important role in promoting tourism in the country.

He disclosed that the Railways was going to enhance salaries

of Pakistan Railways police to bring them at par with the salaries of the

Punjab Police.

He hoped that after the increase in salaries, the performance of railways police would improve.

To a question he said the policy of zero tolerance to corruption was being implemented in the railway and Pakistan Railway would be put on the path of progress.

To another question he said with an effective economic strategy and support of friendly countries, the present government had successfully managed to improve the economy.

He said the people had voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) for its anti-corruption agenda and now it was the responsibility of its

government to clean all the state institutions and departments from the menace.

He said that three trains including Rehman Baba Express running between Peshawar and Karachi had 140 to 160 seat occupancy and earning more than other trains.

Ticketless travelling was being discouraged and the Railways

had recovered Rs60 million from such passengers in a month, he added.

A complaint cell was being developed at Islamabad which would

entertain all complaints besides providing information about the trains. The Railways want to start a fast train from Rawalpindi to Multan via Muzaffargarh, Kot Adu, Kundian and then Karachi. New train on Multan-Dera Ghazi Khan route would start as soon as the Railways would get the coaches, he said.

He said that Thal Express had been resumed on Multan Rawalpindi section via Kundian. Night coaches and fast trains would also be rerouted via Multan, he added.

According to Division Superintendent Railways, Rawalpindi,Pakistan Railways (PR) has fixed Rs 670 fare for economy class of Thal Express

which would run from Multan and Rawalpindi simultaneously at 7 a.m daily.

The fare of AC class would be Rs 1280 and the train would complete its journey in 11 hours via Golra, Tarnol, Fateh Jang, Bosal Sharif,

Bosal, Jand, Dawood Kheil, Mian Wali, Kundian, Bukhar, Laiah, Kot Addu, Muzafar Garh and Multan.

The train would have seating capacity of 730 with seven economy glass coaches and an air-condition coach.