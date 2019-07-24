$20 million Chinese investment comes in service sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Chinese investors have worked out a comprehensive business plan to provide five important services to citizens of Pakistan in six big cities, initially investing $20 million, with future prospects of $600 million.

Chinese company, Timesaco intends to provide five special services in sectors including transportation, cargo, bank transaction and advertizing, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Timesaco, Donald Li told APP in an exclusive interview here Wednesday.

“We will provide a rapid services platform to citizens by launching five special service including the Buraq Taxi Service, Heavy Cargo Delivery , Orders’ Delivery, Moving Automated Teller Mechines (ATM) and vehicle advertisement facilities under the Umbrella of ‘Timesaco’ for people of six major cities of Pakistan including twins cities of Rawalpindi Islamabad,” he said.

Initially these instant services would be launched in the six major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalanad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar and would be extended to other urban centers.