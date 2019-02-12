2-week long cartoon workshop starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday started a two-week long cartoon workshop for media, students, cartoonists and artists having a background of drawing to provide them training of political cartooning.

The workshop is being conducted by renowned cartoonist Shujaat Ali till February 21, at National Art Gallery. It is open for beginners and advance level students with Fine Arts background.

Shujaat Ali is among the pioneers of animated political cartoon. He is well known and most modern political/editorial cartoonist among his contemporary practitioners, both domestically in Pakistan and abroad. He has received recognition and awards as best editorial cartoonist from the beginning of his career in 1992. He is the first ever teacher of political cartooning in Pakistan as well as teach this new style to others.

It is pertinent to mention that the PNCA has always upheld students’ interest and frequently organize workshops touching upon varied dimensions of fine arts such as Calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, Ceramic and pottery, miniature painting, paper making, print making and so on.

These workshops have helped students to benefit and enhance their skills in a limited time sphere, said the organizers.

These workshops not only focus on practical skills but also educate the participants about the theoretical training with basic and advanced techniques to bring professionalism in amateur artists.

Such opportunities are an attempt to explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of students.

Various workshops and training courses have been organized by the PNCA for children and youngsters to express themselves with some techniques that help build their personalities and entertain the audience.

The PNCA is serving the art lovers as an academy of visual and performing arts for transferring the masterly skills of established personalities to the new generation, the organizers said.