2 high-ranking police officers among 10 killed in Charing Cross blast

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP): Ten persons including two senior police officers were killed while 69 others sustained multiple injuries in a blast at the Charing Cross, The Mall here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a powerful explosion occurred during a protest by various pharmaceutical bodies including Homeopathic pharmaceutical and Chemist Association, Pakistan Chemist Association, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Pakistan Chemist and Drug Association and others in front of the Punjab Assembly to press for their demands.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Lahore Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen and SSP (Operations) Zahid Akram Gondal were present at the site to negotiate with the protesters when the blast occurred.

As a result, DIG Capt (Retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Akram Gondal, Bilal Amjad, Mohsin Irshad, Umer, Muhammad Aslam (Elite Force), Irfan Mehmood (Elite), and others died in the incident.

The Rescue teams rushed to the site of the blast and shifted the injured to various hospitals including the Ganga Ram, Mayo, and Services.

The Punjab Government declared emergency in all hospitals

of the provincial metropolis to provide best medical treatment

to the injured. All the medical staff was called by the hospital administration to deal with

the emergency.

The city hospitals’ administration has requested for blood donations from citizens.

Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashir Javaid and other government functionaries visited the hospitals to inquire after the injured.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah told the media that the attack appeared to be a suicide attack, adding the blast occurred inside the high security zone.

The Minister said that 6 policemen were among the dead, adding that the tragic incident took place due to lapse in the implementation of security SoPs.

To a question, Rana Sanaullah said that fool-proof security would be provided to participants of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said, emergency had been declared in the Ganga Ram Hospital while the Services hospital and others have been alerted following the incident.

Soon after the incident, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel inspected the site of the blast and collected evidence to trace the perpetrators of the crime while the LEAs have arrested 3 suspects in and around the crime scene.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while condemning the incident, has sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab on the tragic incident.

The Punjab government has declared February 14 (Tuesday) as a Day of Mourning to express solidarity with the martyrs of the Charing Cross blast. Trade bodies of the city have also announced to keep their shutters down on February 14 in protest.