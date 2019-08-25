2-day Consultative workshop on tourism promotion from Aug 27

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will hold a two-day consultative workshop in the Federal Capital on August 27 to finalize marketing strategies to promote the country’s multi-type tourism across the world.

The workshop will be arranged by PTDC in collaboration with United Nation Development Programme to offer a platform to professionals from tourism departments for exploring new ways to project stunning beauty of scenic sites, located across the country.