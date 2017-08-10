2-day conference to commemorate 70 years of Parliament kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): A two-day conference to commemorate the

celebration of 70 years of the Parliament kicked off here Thursday.

The conference was inaugurated by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq. Former Speakers National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam and Gohar Ayub were

guests of the Honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed upon the need of

arranging such sessions where former National Assembly Speakers can come and share

their respective experiences.

He deliberated the hurdles and challenges, a speaker has to face during

his time as the custodian of house.

He also shared his initiative for introduction of parliamentary studies

in 17 universities to promote education of the ideals of the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah.

Ayaz Sadiq thanked the former speakers for their valuable time in

celebrating the 70 year long journey of Parliament of Pakistan.

Syed Fakhar Imam shed light on the constitutional and political history

of Pakistan. While sharing his insight he stressed upon the need of reforms in institutions

and democratization of system.

He also shared his famous ruling against martial law and a 300 years old

precedentin UK House of Commons which applied right of governance lies with the

elected Parliament.

Gohar Ayub Khan underlined the historical background of first

Constituent Assembly highlighting the principle of will of the people being the citadel of

nations’ aspirations.

Executive Director Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services

Zafarullah Khan in his welcome remarks appreciated the initiatives and efforts taken by

former and incumbent speakers.

The first day of event concluded with cake cutting ceremony performed by

the Speaker National Assembly,

Around 120 parliamentary experts from National Assembly, Senate and

members of civil society and students participated in the event.