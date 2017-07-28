1st phase of PKLI to be completed by Dec 2017:Minister

LAHORE, July 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif is taking disease control programme seriously

and concrete steps have been taken for prevention of hepatitis

and provision of free treatment facilities to the patients.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare

& Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique while addressing the

seminar jointly arranged by the Primary & Secondary Health Department

and Pakistan Kidney, Liver & Research Institute (PKLI) to observe

World Hepatitis Day here Friday. He said that hepatitis filter clinics

were being set up across the province where free diagnostic and

treatment facilities were being provided to the patients.

Kh.Salman Rafique said that Gastroenterology Departments

in teaching hospitals had also been established and a core group

headed by Principal PGMI Prof. Ghayas un Nabi Tayyab was already

working.

He further said that hepatitis treatment and filter clinics were

being set up in all the 36 districts by Primary & Secondary Health Department.

Kh. Salman Rafique disclosed that first phase of 100-beds of PKLI

would start functioning by December 2017 where all the treatment and procedural facilities would be available to the patients. Total cost

of PKLI would be Rs. 20 billion, the minister added.

He said that the main focus of Primary & Secondary Health

Department was to control spread of diseases and a disease prevention program had been launched in the province. He disclosed that integrated disease screening camps were being organized in different areas for

creation of awareness and to screen the people against different

diseases.

He said that two months back hepatitis screening camps were

organized throughout the province during which one lakh

25 thousand people were screened out of them first those of

hepatitis B vaccine was administered to one lakh 10 thousand

people.

President PKLI Dr.Saeed Akhtar was of the view that hepatitis

was spreading rapidly in Pakistan. He disclosed that the main

cause of this spread was unawareness of people, reuse of

disposable syringes, use of polluted instruments of barbers,

dentists, non-sterilized surgical equipment, beauty parlours,

transfusion of unhygienic and infected blood etc.

He disclosed that presently approximately 20 million

people were infected by hepatitis B and C in Pakistan. Dr.

Saeed Akhtar said that his dream to serve the poor people was

being fulfilled by the commitment and full cooperation of

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who had approved and

provided huge funds for establishing a state of the art

Pakistan Liver & Kidney Institute.

He further said that all the filter clinics being set up

at district level would be linked with the main hepatitis

prevention and treatment center at Bedian Road through

information technology. He disclosed that during the last few

months more than ten thousand patients had visited OPD of

filter clinic of PKLI at Bedian Road.

Vice Chancellors of University of Health Sciences, King

Edward Medical University, Fatima Jinnah Medical University,

principals of medical colleges, Lord Mayor Col. Mubasher

Javed, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals of

Lahore, Director Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Zahida Sarwar,

Dr. Naeem ud Din Mian, Dr. Sumair Qureshi and people

from different walks of life attended the awareness seminar.