1st phase of PKLI to be completed by Dec 2017:Minister

LAHORE, July 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif is taking disease control programme seriously
and concrete steps have been taken for prevention of hepatitis
and provision of free treatment facilities to the patients.
This was stated by Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare
& Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique while addressing the
seminar jointly arranged by the Primary & Secondary Health Department
and Pakistan Kidney, Liver & Research Institute (PKLI) to observe
World Hepatitis Day here Friday. He said that hepatitis filter clinics
were being set up across the province where free diagnostic and
treatment facilities were being provided to the patients.
Kh.Salman Rafique said that Gastroenterology Departments
in teaching hospitals had also been established and a core group
headed by Principal PGMI Prof. Ghayas un Nabi Tayyab was already
working.
He further said that hepatitis treatment and filter clinics were
being set up in all the 36 districts by Primary & Secondary Health Department.
Kh. Salman Rafique disclosed that first phase of 100-beds of PKLI
would start functioning by December 2017 where all the treatment and procedural facilities would be available to the patients. Total cost
of PKLI would be Rs. 20 billion, the minister added.
He said that the main focus of Primary & Secondary Health
Department was to control spread of diseases and a disease prevention program had been launched in the province. He disclosed that integrated disease screening camps were being organized in different areas for
creation of awareness and to screen the people against different
diseases.
He said that two months back hepatitis screening camps were
organized throughout the province during which one lakh
25 thousand people were screened out of them first those of
hepatitis B vaccine was administered to one lakh 10 thousand
people.
President PKLI Dr.Saeed Akhtar was of the view that hepatitis
was spreading rapidly in Pakistan. He disclosed that the main
cause of this spread was unawareness of people, reuse of
disposable syringes, use of polluted instruments of barbers,
dentists, non-sterilized surgical equipment, beauty parlours,
transfusion of unhygienic and infected blood etc.
He disclosed that presently approximately 20 million
people were infected by hepatitis B and C in Pakistan. Dr.
Saeed Akhtar said that his dream to serve the poor people was
being fulfilled by the commitment and full cooperation of
Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif who had approved and
provided huge funds for establishing a state of the art
Pakistan Liver & Kidney Institute.
He further said that all the filter clinics being set up
at district level would be linked with the main hepatitis
prevention and treatment center at Bedian Road through
information technology. He disclosed that during the last few
months more than ten thousand patients had visited OPD of
filter clinic of PKLI at Bedian Road.
Vice Chancellors of University of Health Sciences, King
Edward Medical University, Fatima Jinnah Medical University,
principals of medical colleges, Lord Mayor Col. Mubasher
Javed, Medical Superintendents of teaching hospitals of
Lahore, Director Hepatitis Control Program Dr. Zahida Sarwar,
Dr. Naeem ud Din Mian, Dr. Sumair Qureshi and people
from different walks of life attended the awareness seminar.
