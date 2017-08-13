1st LD: 6.6-Magnitude quake jolts Western Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (APP/Xinhua): A shallow earthquake measuring 6.6

Richter scale jolted Bengkulu province in western parts of Indonesia on Sunday, but it was not potential for tsunami, according to local meteorology and geophysics agency.

The quake hits at 10:08 a.m. Jakarta time (0308 GMT) with epicenter at

71 km southwest North Bengkulu and depth at 10 km under seabed, Muhammad Tizam, an official with the agency said.

“We did not issue tsunami warning as the quake is not potential for

tsunami,” he told Xinhua by phone.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the quake.

Indonesia is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone

so called “the Pacific Ring of Fire.”