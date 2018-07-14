1st Hajj flight left BKIA for Madina

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):The first Hajj flight left Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) for Madina with 177 pilgrims on board, here on Saturday.

First flight, PA 6760 took off on 4:50 PM. Caretaker minister for social welfare, Sara Safdar see off the pilgrims.

Director Hajj, Shakil Ahmad Sethi, Airport Manager, Samar Rafiq and concerned officials were present on the occasion.