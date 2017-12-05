1st Dubai Cup Pak-india baseball cup

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):The 1st Dubai Cup Pakistan-India Baseball Series 2017 will be held in Dubai in which two matches will be played on December 9 and 10.

Speaking at a press conference held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) president Syed Khawar Shah, flanked by Punjab Baseball Association (PBA) president Syed Shahryar Ali and PFB secretary Sh Mazhar Ahmad, said: “The federation is holding the Dubai Cup Pakistan-India Baseball Series at Dulsco Playfield Alqouz Dubai. The national baseball teams of Pakistan and India are participating in this series. Two games will be played on December 9 and 10.”

Shah said the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has sanctioned this baseball series in Dubai under the arrangements by Pakistan Federation Baseball. The points of this series will be included in the world ranking points.

The PFB chief also announced the names of Pakistan team which include Inayat Ullah Khan, Tariq Nadeem, Ihsan Ullah, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Jawad Ali, Arsalan Jamshaid, Nabeel Manzoor, Ubaid Ullah, Fazal ur Rehman, M Hussain, M Rafi, M Usman, M Waseem, M Zakir, M Sumair Zawar, M Usman, M Usama, Pervaiz Shah Khawar (team leader), M Mohsin Khan (manager), Sh Mazhar Ahmad (assistant manager), Mussadiq Hanif, Saleem Ahmad Khan (coaches) and Zafar Hussain (umpire).

PBA president Shahryar Ali said that this Dubai Cup would prove fruitful for the promotion of baseball not only in Dubai but also in the whole West Asian Region. “Being a baseball player and belonging to a sports-loving family, I am ready to work for the promotion of this beautiful game.”

Pakistan Federation Baseball secretary Sh Mazhar Ahmad said that all the arrangements have been done. “We have prepared well for this significant event which would help us prepare well for future assignments. Both the teams will reach Dubai on December 7, 2017 and after playing the series in a cordial manner, they will depart for their respective countries on December 11.”