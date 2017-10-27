19,936 Sikhs and Hindus Yatrees trip Pakistan to visit sacred places

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Minister for States and Frontier Regions

(SAFRAN) Abdul Qadar Baloch on Friday informed the Senate that about 19,936 Sikhs

and Hindus Yatrees from Indian have tripped Pakistan to visit their sacred places during last five years.

Responding to a question during

the questions hour, he said that no agreement has been signed with India where by

Pakistani Sikhs and Hindus will visit-India to witness sacred places.

He said, during last five

years, 751,930 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj. The minister said ministry

has no mandate to send Pakistani Zaireen to Iraq,

Iran and Syria.

To another question, he said government

had taken various steps to enhance the role of religious scholars in promoting a

counter narrative against extremist ideology in seminaries since the inception

of National

Action Plan.

He said `National Ulema and

Mashaikh Council’ has been established by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony to promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony in the society.