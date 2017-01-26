$ 19,723 m foreign loans disbursed in 3 years: NA informed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Thursday said total foreign loans of $ 19,723 million had been disbursed to Pakistan during the last three years.

Answering a question in the National Assembly, he said out of the total amount, $ 2,071 million were disbursed to the provinces with total percentage of 10.49.

Replying to another question, he said total Rs 136,577 million had

been collected under the head of custom duty on import of goods into the country from 2013-17.

He said the indirect taxes including sales tax and federal excise duty collected from the large scale manufacturing sector and industrial groups during the last three years were Rs 1,876,416 million.