194 ghost employees, 73 cabin crew, 7 pilots possessing fake degrees in PIA shown door: PM told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik Tuesday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that 194 ghost employees, 73 cabin crew and seven pilots possessing fake degrees were expelled from the organization in the last two months.

The PIA chairman briefed the prime minister in detail about the steps taken to revive and run the national flag carrier on the professional and organized manner, eradication of corruption and mismanagement, reduction in the losses and improvement in its services.