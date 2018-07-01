1900 Moavineen to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised the selection of 1,900 Pakistani Moavineen-e-Hajj (welfare staff) for deployment in Saudi Arabia to help intending pilgrims during hajj days, said officials sources of ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to the sources, the contingent of 1,300 welfare staff (Moavineen) including doctors, para medical staff, ministry staff have been nominated by federal ministries,departments,provincial governments, police, civil defence, scouts and other public sector organizations.

A total of 179,210 Pakistanis performed Hajj every year.The sub offices of Religious Minsitry has established in Saudi Arabia including Jeddah, Makkah and Madina to faciltate intending pilgrims.

Currently the training of Muavineen is being continued.

The sources said an BPS 20 or 21 officer would supervise the welfare staff.

The ministry has also hired the services of 800 local Moavineen-e-Hajj, who could communicate in Arabic language with Saudi agencies to facilitate the pilgrims, they added.