190 distribution points to be set up on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ on Sept 2

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said that Forest departments set up 190 sapling distribution points all over the countrywhere the forests departments w work with the municipal administration.

All the arrangements are being finalized to hold ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ on September 2, where 1.5 million saplings will be planted all over the country.

Climate Change Adviser Aslam briefed the media about the initiative and said that the drive was an important step “to save Pakistan from becoming a desert.”

“The prime minister will initiate this project here in Islamabad while the chief ministers will lead it in their respective provinces,” Aslam said. “All provincial governments have been called in to discuss their targets with us and hopefully all those targets will be achieved on the day of the drive,” Aslam told the media persons.

“There will be pick-up points, which will be identified through a Facebook page that is being created. This page will tell people that from where they can collect plants and who will provide them,” the adviser said while expressing hope that all Pakistanis will take part in the campaign.