180,000 Pakistanis alongwith two million pilgrims begin Hajj rituals

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): About 180,000 Pakistanis alongwith two

million Muslims from across the world have converged on Makkah and

started the rituals of Hajj on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Ministry of Religious Affairs of

Pakistan had made comprehensive arrangements and was providing the facilities of transport, food and medicine to the Pakistani Hajis who came from all regions of Pakistan.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al

Saud was personally overseeing the arrangements.

Officials of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had deputed

more than 95,000 employees besides an equal number of volunteers to take

care of Hajis through the service and guidance centers around the Grand

Mosque.

The pilgrims belong to all races, caste, linguistic backgrounds,

nationalities and nations of the world. They were praying in Haram Sharif

(Grand Mosque) reciting verses of Holy Quran and seeking Allah’s mercy

and His immense bounties.

According to officials of Pakistani ministry of Religious Affairs, the

Pakistani pilgrims were satisfied with the Hajj arrangements.

During the tenure of the present government, more and more

Pakistanis opted for performing Hajj under the arrangements made by the

government. This showed trust of the Hajjis in the facilities being provided

to them.