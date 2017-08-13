17th death anniversary of pop singer Nazia Hassan observed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): The 17th death anniversary of pop Pakistani

singer, songwriter ,social activist and lawyer Nazia Hassan was observed

on Sunday.

According to a private TV news channel, she was born in 1965 at

Karachi, Sindh and was brought up in Karachi and London.

She was a graduate of the well reputed Richmond, The American

International University and University of London.

She started her music career at the age of 10, and became one of the

most prominent singers in Pakistan and India.

She has been termed as the “Queen of Pop” in South Asia.

She, along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, went on to sell over 65

million records worldwide and dominated the Pakistan music arena during the 1980s and

90s.

Her English language single Dreamer Deewane made her the first

Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts.

Nazia made her singing debut with the song “Aap Jaisa Koi”, from the

Indian film Qurbani (1980).

Her debut album, Disco Deewane (1981), charted in fourteen countries

worldwide and became the best-selling Asian pop record up until that time. This was

followed by Boom Boom, Young Tarang (1984).

Her last album, Camera Camera (1992) was part of a campaign against

drugs. Along with her brother, she also appeared in several television programs. In 1988

she appeared in Sung Sung with music maestro Sohail Rana.

Through her successful singing career spanning over 25 years, Nazia became one of

the subcontinent’s most popular celebrities.

She received numerous national and international awards, and at the age of 15

became the first Pakistani to win the Filmfare Award and remains the youngest recipient

of the award till date.

Hassan was also a recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Pride of

Performance. In addition to singing in films, she also engaged in philanthropic activities,

and was appointed by UNICEF as its cultural ambassador in 1991.

The famous pop- singer Hassan died at the gae of 35 in London on 13th August

2000.