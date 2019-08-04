173,000 Pakistanis reach Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 04 (APP):As many as 173,000 Pakistanis including 117,000 government and 56,000 private scheme pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, he said 115,000 pilgrims of government scheme has reached Makkah Mukarma. The pre hajj flights operation of government and private scheme would continue till August 6 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said modern medical facilities have been provided to pilgrims.