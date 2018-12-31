172 persons placed on ECL after JIT report :Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted legal procedure before putting the names of 172 persons on Exit Control List (ECL).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had decided to put the names on ECL after the Joint Investigation Team’s report revealed their alleged involvement in fake bank accounts and money laundering cases.

He said the report presented by the JIT team on fake bank accounts and money laundering in the country was detailed and comprehensive. It showed how badly the country’s wealth was looted and transferred abroad, he added.

People have given the mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for holding accountability across the

board, besides bringing back the looted money of the nation.

Replying to a question, he said there was independent and strong judiciary in the country that was providing justice to the people. If someone thought he was being victimized by the government, he should contact the court.

Responding to another question, he said in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government everyone was accountable including the ministers. Whosoever committed corruption would face the law, he added.

To a query, he said the process had been started for the looters and corrupts to bear the brunt of their deeds.