172 people on ECL: Cabinet refers issue to review committee for recommendations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP):The Federal Cabinet Wednesday decided to refer the list of 172 people, whose names were placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), to a review committee of the Interior Ministry for formal scrutiny and recommendations. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told journalists that the cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, took stock of the issue of inclusion of 172 people in the ECL in light of the Supreme Court's observations and decided to refer it to the ECL Review Committee, working under the Ministry of Interior.