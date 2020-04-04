170,000 families provided financial aid under CM Insaf Imdad Programme

LAHORE, Apr 4 (APP):On the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, financial assistance to 170,000 needy families has so far been given under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Programme.

It is worth mentioning that financial aid of worth Rs 1.5 billion approximately has so far been distributed among the deserving people in 24 hours.

The chief minister has said that aid to remaining families will be given after verifying their particulars, soon. CM

Insaf Imdad Programme is an exemplary project with regard to its speed, standard and transparency, he added.