17 people killed in Hub rain-related incident

LASBELLA, June 30 (APP): At least 17 people were killed in rain-related

incident in Hub area of the district while nine bodies were found.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbella Mujeeb Qambrani told APP that the flash

flood water accumulated near Pathar Colony, Jangi Goth, Zehri Goth and Marri Goth and swept away seventeen people and several houses.

Edhi personnel and government rescue teams took out nine bodies

including three women, two children and four men from flash flood.

They also saved there persons namely Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Rehman and Anwar alive from flooding water after hectic efforts.

However, bodies of five people including Ghulam Ali, Zubair, Muhammad, Khalid and a woman Abida did not find so far while efforts were underway to find their bodies.

The bodies were identified as Khalid s/o Muhammad Ali, Sabir s/o Ghulam Ali, Hakeem s/o Naseeb, Arbab s/o Sakhi Dad, Rashid s/o Saeed, Asif s/o Saeed, Feroza Bibi, Amina and Haleema.

DC said that 20 houses were affected in flash flood.

According to Met Office, heavy rain was started on Thursday night in

Hub area.

The Regional Cooperation for Development Highway (RCD Highway)

Quetta-Karachi was opened for restoration of traffic which was closed

due to flash flood of other day near Winder and Hub area by Motorway

police after hectic efforts.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri has directed the

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to take emergency measures for the safety of the citizens during the monsoon rains in the province.

CM ordered to PDMA to provide relief the victims including tents and

food.

He also directed shifting citizens living near streams and Nullahs to

safe places.