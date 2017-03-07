17 new water quality testing laboratories established at dist level; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology, Rana

Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Senate that six regional water quality laboratories of Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) have been upgraded and 17 new water quality testing laboratories have been established at district level.

During question hour, the minister apprised the upper house of the parliament that an amount of Rs 279.260 million was released for the project “Provision of Safe Drinking Water” during the last four years.

He added several activities have been performed under the project

including nation-wide assessment survey of more than 10,000 water supply schemes and the capacity building of about 3,000 professionals associated with water supply agencies.

He said that major heavy metal contaminant detected is Arsenic which is above permissible limit of 50 ppb (National Standard for Drinking Water Quality) in 14 % sources of water supply schemes, mainly in Sindh and Punjab.

He added, the study was conducted under development program â€œProvision of Safe Drinking Waterâ€ by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR).

Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi in a

written reply informed the house that several incentives have been given to the industries by the present government. He added Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 announced by the government provides various incentives to attract investments in

Greenfield for setting up of new automotive plants and Brownfield investments for revival of closed down units in automobile manufacturing in the Cars/LCVs and HCVs segments.

He added new Entrant Policy for Motorcycle industry provides incentives

to promote investments with new technologies. The policy is presently under review on the direction of ECC to make it more effective.

The minister said that the government was also support the local

industry through international organizations to provide free of cost assistance in technical and non-technical issues. He added the government was also revamping the list of locally manufactured goods to patronize or incentivize local manufacturing industry by attracting

higher duties on same goods if imported.

He said that the support has been announced by the government to promote industrial activity in the SME sector through various SROs issued in the aftermath of Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF)- 2015-18.