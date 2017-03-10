17 cases registered on substandard bottled water’s sale: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Friday informed the Senate that 17 cases were registered against

substandard bottled water in the federal capital during the last three years.

In a written reply to the upper house of the parliament, the

minister said after registering cases, challans have been submitted

in the relevant courts.

He said that recently, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water

Resources (PCRWR) under the administrative control of Ministry of Science

and Technology has conducted sampling of mineral or bottled water.

He added the comparison of analytical finding has revealed that

the 11 brands of water or bottled were found to be unsafe due to chemical and microbiological contaminations.

He informed that these brands included Well Care, Lite Aqua, New

Premier, Royal Blue, Aqua Safe, Aqua Drink Water, Rahat, Oslo, NG Fresh

Water, Nurturmil Water, and Aab-e-Khoob.

He said that special teams have been constituted comprising of

Food Inspector, Sanitary Inspectors and Food Inspector of Food Department,

Islamabad Capital Territory to take legal action against the manufacturer

or sellers of unsafe mineral or bottled water.