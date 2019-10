ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Legendary Shahenshah-e-Qawwali, Sufi and music legend, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, popularly known as “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali”, meaning “The King of Kings of Qawwali” was remembered on his 71st birth anniversary on Sunday (October 13).

The legendary Qawwal, born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948 to a classical family of singers, embarked on singing career with Qawwali followed by an ever-increasing line of music including sufi, and hymns.