1681 transgenders registered in NADRA database

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): As many as 1681 transgenders were

registered in the database of National Database and Registration

Authority (NADRA), from all the provinces of the country including

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FATA and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the official record, maximum number of

transgenders were registered in Punjab as 1141, followed by Sindh 318 and Khayber Pakhtunkhwa 110.

Whereas only 75 transgenders were registered in Balochistan, 20 in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and eight in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Currently a `Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill-2017′ is being tabled in Senate which has been referred to Senate functional committee of human rights for further discussion.