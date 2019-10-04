Korean Cultural Festival on Oct 14 at RAC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Embassy of the Republic of Korea in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) would organize a day-long “Korean Cultural Festival” here at RAC on October 14.

The artists of Jeollabuk-do Provincial Institute for Korean Traditional Performing Arts would perform in the cultural festival. The festival would feature cultural performances, Korean foods and exhibitions.

The event would focus on sharing both traditional and modern aspects of Korean culture. The event would celebrate the region’s strong connection to traditional Korean music and dance as well as Korean costumes and handicraft.